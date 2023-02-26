Uh oh, was shade just thrown?! As we gear up for the highly anticipated Verzuz between Jermaine Dupri and Diddy comments have been made. ATL hitmaker answers the question on if he believes his catalog is better than Diddy’s, “I mean I think that’s preference on how everybody else feel…my catalog is my catalog I will say that.”
The Grammy Award-winning producer got into detail on the difference between his work and Diddy’s, “I wrote most of the sh”t in my catalog”. Following that were chuckles throughout the room.
We love to see some friendly competition!
RELATED: 12 Songs You Didn’t Know Jermaine Dupri Produced
RELATED: Jermaine Dupri Down To Go Head To Head Against Diddy In Verzuz Battle
RELATED: [VIDEO] Diddy Almost Fights ‘Power’ Star While Celebrating Halloween
Shots Fired: Jermaine Dupri on Diddy, “I Wrote Most of The Sh*t in My Catalog” was originally published on majicatl.com
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 24 Years Later
-
Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown - Right By My Side [New Music]
-
Ashanti Shows Off Her Killer Curves In A Michael Costello Dress
-
Lupita Nyongo’s Most Stunning Photos: Fans Say Lupita’s Got “That Thang” On Her
-
Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole's Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
20 Female Rappers You Should Know in 2022!
-
Register to Win FREE Tickets to SZA [Click Here]