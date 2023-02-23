Miles Sanders Wants to Remain in Philly: “I love Philly. Just bring me back.”

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Miles Sanders is considered one of the premier running backs in the NFL had a very productive season this year. But his productivity with Philly could be coming to an end as he had reached the final year of his contract and will be a free agent this offseason. Sanders was a pivotal part of the Philadelphia offense, helping the Eagles become the No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL. Sanders then had a subpar performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL championship game, producing a total of 16 yards on seven carries.

Earlier in the season, Sanders was outcasted by an ex-girlfriend after she allegedly found out the two weren’t an official couple. She took to social media her relationship with Sanders as, labeling herself a “sneaky link”.

Sanders however, went on to have a career year running the football, leading all Eagles running backs and setting career highs in rushing yards (1,269), rushing attempts (259), and touchdowns (11). Sanders has been an Eagle since he entered the league, drafted by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. Sanders posted on his instagram story a heartfelt message to his fans in Philly. “I love Philly” Sanders said, “Just bring me back. I hope they bring me back”.

Philadelphia fans have mixed emotions about Miles Sanders return.

