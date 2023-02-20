WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Black Tony has yet to make it into the studio in 2023, and all year long has made up an array of excuses for why he’s unable to come to work.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Disappointed and unaware of why Rickey, Da Brat, Gary, Special K, Rock-T, and Maria are missing this morning, he decides to hold it down solo for the ‘Black Tony Takeover”.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Take a look at the video of some of what our cameras caught behind the scenes at the Rickey Smiley Morning Show studios and listen all morning long whether you’re off from work or not yourself!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

RELATED: Black Tony Is Literally Stuck [WATCH]

RELATED: Black Tony Blesses The Morning Show With Some Poetry [WATCH]

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Tony Has Arrived! Except It’s President’s Day, So Nobody Is Here [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com