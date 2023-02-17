Michael Jordan Makes $10 Million Dollar Donation to Celebrate 60th Birthday

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan celebrates his 60th birthday by making history. The Six-time Champion donated $10 million dollars to the Make-A-Wish foundation. This stands as the largest donation from an individual in the organizations 43 year history.

Michael Jordan has been supporting Make-A-Wish since 1989. In over three decades of partnership, Jordan traveled the globe, granting wishes for hundreds of kids all over the world. He was named Chief Wish Ambassodor in 2008, becoming one of the most requested celebrity wish granters.

“I can’t think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true.” Jordan said in a press release.

Jordan is an American Businessman and serves as Chairperson of the Charlotte Hornets.