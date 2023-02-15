WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Ryan Cameron Uncensored this week. K. Michelle was very transparent speaking about her about touring with Gangsta Boo & Young Dolph. But what caught Ryan Cameron & Big Ray off guard was the number of personal assistants she’s had to hire but ultimately fire. And trust, they Singer/TV Personality K. Michelle was a special guest onthis week. K. Michelle was very transparent speaking about her about touring with R.Kelly , representing Memphis, TN as a singer and carrying it on her back, the violence in Memphis being placed on a national spotlight by the murder of Tyre Nichols , and speaking on the recent passings of cultural icons inBut what caughtoff guard was the number of personal assistants she’s had to hire but ultimately fire. And trust, they

weren’t let go over cold coffee.

Watch the interview below:

K.Michelle Has Fired OVER 100 Assistants?! Shares With Ryan Cameron was originally published on majicatl.com