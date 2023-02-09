Phoenix Suns Acquire Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Late Night Deal With Brooklyn Nets

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

KD is on his way to Phoenix!

The Phoenix Suns have acquired Kevin Durant in a blockbuster deal, sending players and picks to the Brooklyn Nets for the services of the former NBA MVP. In a deal that was finalized Thursday Morning, hours before the trading deadline, the Nets send Durant and Guard/Forward T.J. Warren to the Suns for players of Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and Jae Crowder. The Nets also receive a massive draw of unprotected first-round draft picks (2023, 2025, 2027, and 2029) and a 2028 pick swap.

This deal marks the end of the turbulent relationship between the multi-time All-star Durant and the Nets which begin when left the Golden State Warriors to pair with Kyrie Irving and sign with the team in June 2019. He would miss his first season with the team due to an Achilles tendon injury suffered during the NBA Finals versus the Toronto Raptors. The next season the Nets would trade for former MVP James Harden to create a new big 3 and be on the brink of the NBA Finals but would lose to the Milwaukee Bucks in a hotly contested seven-game series.

Durant signed a four-year, $198 million extension in 2021 but injuries, Harden requesting a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers and Irving’s COVID-19 controversy would overshadow the season which ended with the Nets getting swept by the Boston Celtics in the opening round of the 2022 playoffs.

Durant, frustrated with the team’s direction would go on to demand a trade before the beginning of the 2022-23 season.

In that trade request, the Suns were atop of the list of teams the 24-year-old Durant looked to play for. After rescinding his request, Durant was playing at an MVP level before a sprained right MCL would sideline him during a January 8th game against the Miami Heat. Irving, after dealing with more controversy including antisemitism accusations would demand a trade after contract extension talks would fail. On Feb. 5th, Irving was sent to the Dallas Mavericks for players Spencer Dinwiddie, and Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick, 2027 and 2029 second-round picks.

After his debut with the Mavs where he scored scoring 24 points in a 110-104 win over the LA Clippers, Irving spoke on the Durant trade saying “I’m just glad he got out of there.”

Durant will now team up with young stars Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, and Chris Paul who is looking to win his first NBA Championship. The Suns’ new team owner, Mat Ishbia was looking to make a big splash and he gets Durant who at 34 is still one of the best players in the league.

Phoenix Suns Acquire Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Late Night Deal With Brooklyn Nets was originally published on blackamericaweb.com