Former NFL player Arian Foster says ‘NFL is Rigged’, Internet Reacts

Arian Foster, former NFL athlete, alluded to the NFL being ‘rigged’ on his recent podcast episode. For decades spectators have questioned the integrity of professional sports and their ties to the gambling community. On top of official proof from the docuseries ‘Bad Sport’, now a player confession from former Texans running back.

On a recent episode of Marcrodosing w/ PFT & Arian Foster, Arian Foster was asked about a remark he made saying the NFL is rigged. He claimed every year the league would drop a script off at his locker informing him what would happen to him each week. “That’s what practice was about, it was about practicing the script — WWF so it’s like, we know what’s gonna happen, but you still gotta put on a show.”

Former players immediately troll Arin Foster, by replying with their career’s fatal moments being called upon by a ‘script’.

The NFL has not made a comment on such remarks.