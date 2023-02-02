Youngboy NBA wants to become a Mormon

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Youngboy Never Broke Again, a platinum selling, Grammy nominated artist, wants to become a Mormon. As Youngboy has come to realize the damage he’s done to the minds of his fans and fellow listeners, he vows he’s going to do everything in his power to reverse the effects of making violent tunes.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Youngboy opens up about his mindset, making music as a minor, coming of age, only to realize that he wish he handled things differently.

“I been flooded with millions of dollars from the time I was sixteen all the way up until this point” Youngboy said. “Then I woke up one morning like damn, they got me.” Referring to the money influencing him to make such music. “Look at the s*** I put in these people ears. I feel very wrong about a lot of things” NBA said remorsefully . “How many lives I actually am responsible for when it comes to my music, how many kids — put this s*** in their ears and actually went out and hurt someone. Now I’m sitting back like damn.”

Understanding that he can’t rewrite songs that were already released, he acknowledges that this process is a day-by-day commitment to combat his messages published in previous songs.

Watch the full interview here:

In an attempt to turn his life around, Youngboy took flight to Utah, where he currently resides while remaining on house arrest. At the top of the year, he tied the knot, marrying his long-time lover and mother of two of his children, Jazlyn Michelle, who took to social media a visual of their marriage details.

Youngboy says another goal of his is to join the Mormon community once his house arrest is complete. Youngboy expressed that he found the religion fascinating how people are not consumed with mainstream media and run their lives based off the status quo. “I wanted help very badly. Then it hit me,” Youngboy said. “It was cool to just see someone with a different mindset that had nothing to do with business or money– just these wonderful souls”.

Youngboy released his fifth studio album ‘I rest my case’ early January which sold 29,000 equivalent album units in its first week.