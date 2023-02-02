Tom Brady calls it a career… Again

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Tom Brady, undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever touch a football, calls it a career at age 45.

Fans and analysts question the legitimacy of Brady’s second retirement, as he did the same thing exactly one year ago. February 1st, 2022, after an unsuccessful playoff run. Tom Brady retired for the first time. Months into retirement he gave clues of his restlessness through his podcast platform, with former NFL player Larry Fitzgerald and Legendary sportscaster Jim Gray. A little less than two months later, he recanted on his retirement decision and decided to lace em’ up again, giving himself one more chance to win an NFL Championship. Sadly, due to an underperforming season, the Buccaneers landed themselves into a difficult situation as they were routed by the cowboys in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs.

Out of championship contention, the inevitable question started to surface: Is Tom Brady going to retire? He was asked this question on the Let’s go! Podcast in which he replied “If I knew what I was going to f*****g do, I would’ve f*****g done it already”

Weeks later he took to social media his official retirement statement.

Tom Brady calls it a career after 23 unprecedented years in the NFL. Brady, a record seven-time Super Bowl winner, has won three MVP trophies, 15 pro-bowl appearances, 19 divisional titles and leaves the game the record holder for a number of individual statistics including: Passing yards (89,214), passing touchdowns (649), pass completions (7,753), wins by a starting quarterback (251), and the only player in NFL history to win against all 32 NFL teams.