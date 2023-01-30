Hope It Was Worth It: Philandering T.J. Holmes & His Boo Amy Robach Are On Their Way Out From ABC News

The whirlwind romance between GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will cost them their jobs.
We sure hope it was worth it because T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will no longer sit at an anchor desk on any ABC News programs.
The once-promising careers of the two GMA3 anchors have hit a roadblock because they couldn’t keep their hands off each other, the New York Times is reporting.
Per the New York Times:
The “GMA3” anchors T.J. Holmes, and Amy Robach are negotiating their exit from ABC News, less than two months after the revelation of their romantic relationship turned into a tabloid feeding frenzy, according to two people with knowledge of the talks.
Their expected departure comes a day after the start of a mediation between representatives for the anchors and the network, the people said.
The news site also adds that Holmes and Robach were potentially going to take over Good Morning America, but their whirlwind affair ended that talk leaving ABC News in a pickle.