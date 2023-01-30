Big Game Birds are Headed to Arizona!

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The Philadelphia Eagles have won the NFC Championship! An amazing all-around performance led the Eagles to defeat the San Fransico 49ers 31-7 in dominating fashion. The Birds have punched their ticket to the big game!

The Philly fans have been thrilled since day one, unwilling to relinquish their excitement, fans were in lines waiting to tailgate as early as 4am Sunday morning!

Our Social media correspondent DNA hit the streets of Philadelphia for us to see what the energy was like at the stadium!

One die-hard fan even decided to bring a 65″ flat-screen TV to the parking lot to play the popular video game Madden before kickoff, Taking tailgating to another level!

The Eagles feed off of the fanfare to put on one final show at Lincoln Financial Field. Major contributions from Philadelphia on both sides of the ball allowed them to contain San Fransico’s star-studded roster. Hasson Reddick shouldered the load defensively with two sacks, a forced fumble as well as a fumble recovery. Miles Sanders led the charge offensively alongside QB Jalen Hurts, combining for 81 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

After the huge win, Fans hit the streets in Philly fashion. Despite the city’s preventative measures to grease the poles to avoid extreme injury, that did not stop Philadelphia as various areas throughout the city were filled with crowds of fans storming the streets.

A few fans found their way up onto the traffic poles as well.

During Jalen Hurts postgame interview, he was asked about his coming of age in the NFL. “My first year here [people] probably didn’t even want [me drafted] here — But it always handles itself,” Hurts said. “My favorite [bible] verse, I went through a lot of stuff in college and it kind of stuck with me, John 13:7 ‘You may not know now, but later you’ll understand’ hopefully people understand.”

Their AFC counterparts are no easy feat. The Kansas City Chiefs are no stranger to the big stage, being their third appearance in the last four years edging the Eagles in experience compared to their second appearance in five years,

However, sportsbooks have learned their lesson marking the Eagles the underdog, as they routed the New England Patriots in their last big game appearance in which they were doubted to win. Last night the odds makers opened the lines as a pick em’ game. Shortly after, the Eagles emerged as two-point favorites over the Cheifs.

There are a few storylines making this championship matchup significant. Patrick Mahommes and Jalen Hurts making history, for the first time ever, both starting quarterbacks in the big game are black. Future Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce will be making history in a couple of weeks, as siblings face off for the first time in the history of the big game, Jason will be going head to head against his brother Travis Kelce, tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Big game takes place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ Sunday, February 12th.