JAY-Z Settles With Photographer Jonathan Mannion Over Use of ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Cover Art

After shocking the Hip-Hop world when he sued Jonathan Mannion, the photographer who took the iconic Reasonable Doubt cover art, JAY-Z and Mannion have come to an agreement on the matter.

In June 2021, Jigga slapped Mannion with an unexpected lawsuit for selling photographs, specifically the ones he shot for the Reasonable Doubt cover art, without his consent.

The Brooklyn rapper/mogul demanded Mannion fork over millions of dollars after asking Mannion to cease his sale of the merch featuring the photos. The two men tried to settle in January 2022 but failed and were set to battle it out in court in March, but a resolution in the matter has been met.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, JAY-Z and Jonathan Mannion were working diligently to reach a settlement asking the judge to vacate the trial, implying that cooler heads have prevailed.

Crisis Averted

They have until February 17 to file the necessary paperwork. According to the documents, the “parties have engaged in settlement discussions and agreed in principle on the terms of the settlement, which includes a stipulated dismissal of this action, subject to execution of a long-form settlement agreement.”

At the time of the lawsuit’s announcement, Jonathan Mannion’s attorney said, “Mr. Mannion has created iconic images of Mr. Carter over the years, and is proud that these images have helped to define the artist that Jay-Z is today. Mr. Mannion has the utmost respect for Mr. Carter and his body of work, and expects that Mr. Carter would similarly respect the rights of artists and creators who have helped him achieve the heights to which he has ascended. We are confident that the First Amendment protects Mr. Mannion’s right to sell fine art prints of his copyrighted works, and will review the complaint and respond in due course.”

We’re happy to see the two legends in their respective crafts have worked things out.

