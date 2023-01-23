Nia Long Spotted With Terrence J In Dubai

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Beyonce wasn’t the only beauty turning heads in Dubai, this weekend. Actress Nia Long made an appearance at the star-studded and illustrious performance making her own headlines for looking fabulous. The Missing actress slayed in a little black dress with feather details and trim.

She was also seen hanging with Terrence J, who seemingly picked up her in a luxury automobile.

Nia’s name has stayed in the headlines as of late. Most notably, she sparked romance rumors with former B2K member Omarion when the two posed for photos on the red carpet at the You People premiere. Omarion posted a clip of their encounter and it wasn’t soon before multiple outlets picked it up and Nia hopped in the comments section of TheShadeRoom to clarify she is “single AF.”

Nia shined in white on the You People red carpet, also sharing a moment with Yung Miami. Clearly, Nia is living her best life after news broke of her estranged ex-partner Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal within the Celtics organization.

Nia closed out the year with the premiere of The Best Man: Final Chapters and kicked off 2023 with two movies — Missing and You People.

“I think there’s a fine line in telling your children the full story before they can actually handle it before they’re mature enough and being dishonest,” Nia told us while discussing her role as Grace in the suspense thriller Missing co-starring Storm Reid. “It’s the mother’s discretion that really navigates that moment and my character is sort of catapulted into this situation and she has to tell the full story in order for it to make sense.” She went on to reveal she has learned secrets about her family members because their family unit is so open.

