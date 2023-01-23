Doja Cat Shuts Down The Schiaparelli Fashion Show Covered In Swarovski Crystals

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Whoever said fashion isn’t art can get to steppin’ because this week, Doja Cat literally lived up to the mantra.

On Jan. 23, the talented singer and rapper attended Schiaparelli’s fashion haute couture show covered in crimson Swarovski crystals. The “Kiss Me More” hitmaker paired the delicate look with a satin-constructed bustier top and a short beaded skirt.

According to reports, Doja Cat teamed up with the brand’s legendary creative director Daniel Rose Berry and the “queen of makeup,” Pat McGrath, to create the artsy look. During an interview with Vogue, McGrath said she wanted to give Doja a “shimmering, scintillating and subversive look.”

“Collaborating with the incomparably talented Doja Cat and Daniel Roseberry was an absolute pleasure,” McGrath said. “Her patience and dedication as she sat with Team Pat McGrath and I for four hours and 58 minutes to achieve the creation, covered in over 30,000 hand-applied Swarovski crystals, was truly inspiring.”

Schiaparelli blurs the lines of reality and surrealism at the haute couture show

The sculpturesque look fell right in line with the surrealism seen throughout the entire showcase. Inspired by Dante Alighieri’s Inferno, models Noami Campbell and Irina Shayk strut down the runway in animal heads made of foam while a few other muses donned glistening gold-plated armor and face paint.

“Schiaparelli’s collection is a beguiling blend of femininity and masculinity,” McGrath said of the theme. “The result is a mesmerizing canvas of radiant, multi-dimensional, and luminous beauties. Evocative of sublime sculptures; a true feast for the eyes,” she added.

Founded in 1927, Schiaparelli’s eccentric designs were inspired by Elsa Schiaparelli, an Italian aristocrat who became popular for her ability to blur the lines between high-end fashion and surrealism. In addition to Doja, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and actress Tessa Thompson have also worn clothing from the unique brand.

Here’s a closer look at Doja Cat’s glistening crystal ensemble. What do you think? Would you rock this look?

Doja Cat Shuts Down The Schiaparelli Fashion Show Covered In Swarovski Crystals was originally published on hellobeautiful.com