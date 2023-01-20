MC Lyte To Retain Music Catalog Ownership After Lengthy Divorce Battle 

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Legendary Hip-Hop star MC Lyte will walk away from her marriage to entrepreneur and former Marine John Wyche with her music catalog intact.

The couple split in 2020 after marrying three years earlier. The divorce was finalized this week, according to Blavity. MC Lyte, whose real name is Lana Michele Moorer, leaves the marriage with full ownership of her music catalog after it was deemed protected under the couple’s prenup agreement.

She will also retain ownership of other creative property, including royalties connected to her creative works and everything she owned prior to the marriage—those items include “jewelry, watches, and personal effects in her possession, custody, or control, and earnings and accumulations before the date of marriage, during the marriage, and post-separation, her Subaru, financial accounts in her name, all furniture, furnishings, and other personal property in her possession, custody, or control. She also gets to keep her term life insurance policy.”

Additionally, Wyche will not receive spousal support.

The couple met on Match.com and split due to “irreconcilable differences.”

In an appearance on The Real in February 2022, Lyte shared that divorce is a difficult process, saying, “You get to a point where you’re like, this isn’t working. It doesn’t matter. What really matters is that we end up in a happy place.”

“It’s hard in the beginning, but you realize to have happiness doesn’t mean you have to remain together, and it doesn’t mean that you are a failure because the marriage failed. It’s all ego. You just have to be able to let go.”

