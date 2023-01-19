Another One: Starz Renews ‘BMF’ For A Third Season

The world obviously can’t get enough of the Flenory brothers.

On January 6, the highly-anticipated second season of ‘BMF‘ premiered. The premiere was a huge success, attracting 4.1 million multiplatform viewers for its sophomore season debut weekend (the #1 most socially engaged drama across all networks over premiere weekend), with several platforms yet to report. Coming off the news, Starz has ordered a third season of its popular Detroit-based family drama.

“BMF captures the essence of Detroit through elevated, gritty storytelling and our fans have passionately responded to this show more than ever before,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for Starz. “Following such a strong debut with season two, we’re thrilled to continue to expand on the incredible story of the Flenory brothers as they change the game by writing their own rules. We can’t wait to see what our extraordinary producers and cast deliver next.”

The series is inspired by two true legends, brothers Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry ‘Southwest T’ Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late ’80s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country, Black Mafia Family.

‘BMF’ is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Executive Producer of the ‘Power’ Universe, ‘For Life,’ ‘Hip Hop Homicides’), alongside showrunner, executive producer, writer and Detroit native Randy Huggins (‘Star,’ ‘Rebel,’ ‘Power’). Heather Zuhlke, Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements also serve as executive producers on the series. “BMF” is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television for Starz. Senior Vice President of Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the executive overseeing ‘BMF’ on behalf of Starz. Erin Conroy is the executive overseeing the series on behalf of Lionsgate.

New episodes of ‘BMF’ season two are streaming on the Starz app, all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform in the UK and Brazil. On linear the episodes will debut on Starz Fridays at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. If you’re not already hip, here’s the trailer for the current season.

Congrats to everyone involved with the show. We can’t wait to see what’s next!

Another One: Starz Renews ‘BMF’ For A Third Season was originally published on globalgrind.com