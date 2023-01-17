Leslie Jones Gives Us Sleek Fashion In Her Latest Ensemble

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Leslie Jones made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers recently where she donned a Zara dress and gave us sleek fashion goals in the colorful look!

For her ensemble, the beauty rocked a blue Zara tuxedo style blazer dress with double breasted buttons and fringes at the hem. She paired the look with silver stiletto heels from Stuart Weitzman and wore matching silver jewelry to compliment the look. She also donned glamourous makeup as applied by her make up artist, Lola Okanlawon, and rocked her hair in a mini fro with slight curls as styled by her hair stylist, @thetressybestie.

The actress and comedian was spotted on Instagram where she was featured in a fashionable Instagram Reel that showed her behind the scenes glam as she prepared for her appearance on the late night talk show, as well as the finished look.

“Hope you guys checked me out last night on @latenightseth !” the starlet captioned the video before tagging her glam squad and outfit deets, “Blazer Dress: @zara

Shoes: @stuartweitzman

Styled By: @brianmcphatter

MUA: @lolasbeautymark

HAIR: @thetressybestie”

Check out the short video below.

The comedian also shared a short snippet of her interview on the talk show where she talked about her thoughts on the hit HBO series, Euphoria, but not without a few laughs of course. Check it out below.

We love it when fashion is sleek, stylish, and affordable and in Leslie’s case, she hit all three! Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s recent look? Did she nail it?

