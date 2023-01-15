WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey‘s birthday celebration over the weekend was the place and the beauty took to Instagram to share photos recapping the event and was sure to give us fashion envy once again in her super cute birthday looks that we’re absolutely swooning over!

For her birthday dinner, the starlet gave us fashion goals when at Lavo restaurant in Los Angeles where she donned a cut-out black dress from The Attico. For her special day, the social media influencer wore the black look to perfection, which featured cut-out detailing at the midriff and a long flowing skirt. She paired it with minimal jewelry and wore her cheek-length locs straight down and served face and body for her fashionable slay.

For her next look, she gave an outfit change and traded in the look for a silk black dress that hugged her curves perfectly. She paired the ensemble with minimal jewelry and opted for a slicked-back bun instead of wearing her hair down.

The beauty took to Instagram to share a photo dump of her night out which showed off her two birthday looks, photos of herself and her celebrity friends as well as an appearance from her new boyfriend, Damson Idris. “Okay now that I’m recovered let’s get into this bday recap” she captioned the photo dump. Check it out below.

Lori certainly celebrated her birthday in style! Did she nail her birthday look?

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Step Out For Her Birthday Celebration was originally published on hellobeautiful.com