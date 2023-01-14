WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Another side of 2Pac’s life is about to come to life on screen. The Dear Mama docuseries will explore his relationship with Afeni Shakur.

As spotted on Deadline, the FX channel will launch the new series with a goal of chronicling the history of their storied mother and son. Dear Mama is being billed as a “deeply personal five-part series that defies the conventions of traditional documentary storytelling to share an illuminating saga of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur.”

The late great Ms. Shakur was a revolutionary, an intellect and a voice for the people. She became a feminist darling of the ’70s, a female leader in the movement amidst the macho milieu of the Black Panther Party. Their story chronicles the possibilities and contradictions of the United States from a time of revolutionary fervor to Hip-Hop culture’s most ostentatious decade.

The project is executive produced by Allen Hughes. He detailed his vision during a presentation for the show. “Wherever possible, we tried to find archival footage that hadn’t been seen so there’s a lot that we have in the five parts,” he said.

“There’s also audio that’s never been heard. And not just some of his acapellas and vocals, there is a lot of stuff of Tupac from his baby years that had never been seen. For 2pac super fans, I believe that two of the most important things in the project is the never seen before. But most importantly, you get to understand why he made certain decisions.”

You can view the trailer for Dear Mama below.

Photo:

The post New ‘Dear Mama’ Docuseries Will Explore 2Pac’s Relationship With Afeni Shakur appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

New ‘Dear Mama’ Docuseries Will Explore 2Pac’s Relationship With Afeni Shakur was originally published on hiphopwired.com