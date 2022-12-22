WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

As Christmas is around the corner, the Philadelphia Seventy-Sixers stars give back ahead of the holidays to various community organizations throughout Philadelphia. Last week, the Sixers teamed up with the Eagles and REFORM alliance non-profit agency, to provide a unique holiday experience for over 30 children who have been impacted by the injustices of our judicial system. They participated in the Sixers VIP gameday experience in which kids sat courtside, participated in the opening bell ringing ceremony pregame, and got to ask head coach Glenn Rivers questions postgame.

Small forward P.J. Tucker hosted a holiday event with Shane Victorino Boys and Girls Club in North Philadelphia. In the midst of giving back to the kids, he explained the importance of the Boys and Girls club in his life. “I was one of y’all, I was here every day, playing games, playing ball — I still got the same friends I grew up with in the Boys and Girls club with me right now”.

Center Montrezl Harrel took his talents and wisdom to speak to the kids of Northeast Community Propel Academy. Teaming up with Philadelphia legend Qunicy Harris, the two talked to the kids about their careers and what it took to persevere through all obstacles. Harrell even stayed after for a photo op with the little ones.

The Sixers hit the road this weekend to take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden Christmas Day. As Matisse Thybulle expresses the Importance of playing in New York City on Christmas day, Philadelphia should take this ‘huge compliment’ and translate that high energy into a win, which would serve as the ultimate Christmas gift for the city of Philadelphia.