We are sad to report that Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a well-known dancer and longtime DJ on Ellen DeGeneres’ long-running talk show, has died by suicide at the age of 40.

TMZ was the first to break the story. Law enforcement officials say that Boss’ wife, fellow dancer Allison Holker, ran into an LAPD station on Tuesday, December 13 in a frantic state. She told police that Boss left without his car, which was unlike him. A short time later, LAPD received a call about a shooting at a local hotel. It was there that cops found Boss dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Boss first gained notoriety as a contestant on season 4 of FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance,” where his impressively versatile skills helped him get all the way to the final two. He would make several All-Star appearances in subsequent seasons while also building his career as a dancer, choreographer, and actor. His credits include three Step Up films, Stomp The Yard: Homecoming, and Magic Mike XXL. His final film role is in the small screen adaptation of The Hip Hop Nutcracker, which premiered on Disney+ in November.

Boss joined The Ellen Show as a guest DJ in 2014, and his presence and vibrant personality were a huge hit for viewers. He remained with the show until its cancellation earlier this year.

Boss is survived by his wife Allison and three children.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

Dancer/DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss Dies At 40 was originally published on hiphopnc.com