Takeoff’s Accused Murderer Requests Huge Reduction of Bail

By the beginning of December, Houston Police made two arrests in connection to the murder case of Takeoff.

Kirsnick Khari Ball (Takeoff), former member of the mega-rap group Migos, was slain during a craps game outside of a Houston bowling alley. A craps game where about 40 people surrounded the commercial development to witness.

Houston Police found 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark and 22-year-old Joshua Cameron to be prime suspects in the tragic situation.

Prior to his Dec. 1st arrest, Patrick Xavier Clark secured an expedited U.S. passport, a plane ticket to Mexico, as well as more than $1,000 in cash on hand.

According to documents filed in Harris County court, a judge immediately set his bail at $2 million, which is twice the amount requested in a motion filed by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. In a recent bond hearing Clark’s attorneys pleaded his “exceptionally strong ties to the community” as well as the median income in Harris County being $65,000. They argued that the initial bail amount was too large to pay and the average resident would need about four years of income to pay up the $200,000 deposit required to even post bond. Clark and his attorneys want the judge to reduce his bail amount from $2 million to $100,000. Clark also requested that he would surrender to house arrest and remain at home with his parents if released. Clark has no prior criminal convictions in Harris County, Houston Police said they identified Clark as a suspected shooter by using surveillance footage, cell phone videos and fingerprints from a wine bottle that he is alleged to have held during the shooting and then further discarding it near the House of Blues.

As for Joshua Cameron, he was initially arrested on Nov. 22nd for gun possession charges. He was allegedly seen holding a gun and “racking the slide” in surveillance footage. According to prosecutors and court records, Cameron was convicted of grand theft in California a few days before the shooting in Houston and now faces charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and felony for possession of a weapon. The bail requirement was set last week at $300,000. Cameron’s attorneys believe, if anything, he was being shot at and those bullets didn’t strike Takeoff.

The case of Takeoff’s death is still developing, and the truth lies with the 40 attendees who were at that game.

