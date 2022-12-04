Yung Miami Parties It Up In An All Black Look

Yung Miami ‘s style always gives us fashion envy and the talented rapper was recently spotted on social media donning a sexy all black ensemble that we love!
“Outfit ”one of the rapper’s IG followers commented on the sexy photo set while another wrote, “Sheesh! You are Real Bad!” while another commented with, “black out. ” to compliment the all black look.
We’re loving this ensemble on the City Girl. Beauties, what do you think about Yung Miami’s leather look? Did she nail it? Would you rock it?
