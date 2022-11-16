WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Offset has broken his social media silence about the death of Takeoff.

The Migos rapper shared on his Instagram that “the pain you have left me with is unbearable.”

“My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words,” he shared. “I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”

Breaking: Migos Rapper Takeoff Reportedly Shot And Killed In Houston

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The letter was followed by photos and videos of memories with him and his cousin.

“I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one one last time. Perform one last time,” he continued. “I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled.”

Before the funeral Offset changed his Instagram profile photo to a smiling picture of Takeoff with a small white heart in the corner. Cardi B., Offset’s wife, also made a memorial post for the family member.

“Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives,” she said. “The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy.”

Text “RNBPhilly” to 71007 to join the 100.3 RNB & Hip Hopmobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SEE: Quavo & Takeoff Have Announced A Show Without Offset

Takeoff was fatally shot on November 1 in Houston at a bowling alley. He was recently put to rest in his hometown of Atlanta where his funeral services were held at the State Farm Arena.

Offset Posts About Takeoff’s Death, Says He’s ‘Shattered’ & The Pain Is ‘Unbearable’ was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com