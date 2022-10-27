Amanda Seales Announces Her Radio One Show on Tamron Hall Show!

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Amanda Seales announced her syndicated show with Radio One on the Tamron Hall Show! During this show, Amanda gives a heartfelt statement about Radio One and says “so often we are expected to fight for what we deserve, but you know people can show up right from the beginning and Radio One had shown up right from the beginning”.

Amanda Seales, comedian, multi-hyphenate, and social justice advocate, can now add syndicated radio host to her growing list of achievements, Reach Media announced today. The Amanda Seales syndicated radio show and accompanying podcast premieres on November 7th on WRNB 100.3 FM Philadelphia and is available for distribution to additional radio stations.

“I am beyond excited to be partnering with Radio One and Reach Media to launch The Amanda Seales Show. After years of sticking with my brand of comedy and academy to cultivate a community, this feels like more than an opportunity, but a purpose-filled possibility to empower and change minds using humor to translate the truth,” said Seales.



