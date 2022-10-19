Former NFL Player, Antonio Dennard, Shot & Killed in Pennsylvania

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the parking lot of Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, just outside of Reading, PA.

Antonio was born in Chicago, and played at Langston University in Oklahoma before playing in the NFL from 2012-to-2014 with the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars. Dennard also played one season for the Arizona Rattlers in 2015 in the Indoor Football League.

Police confirmed that the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the neighboring Rodeway Inn, the Reading Eagle reported.

Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. Police are investigating Antonio Dennard’s death as a homicide.

He was only 32 years old.

RELATED: PNB Rock Reportedly Shot in LA at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles [Gruesome Video Surfaces]

RELATED: Remembering NFL Iconic Legend, John Madden [Photos]

RELATED: Twitter is Heartbroken After Philly’s Rapper, PNB Rock was Shot & Killed