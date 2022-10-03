Ben Simmons Returns in the Sixers’ Preseason Opener

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

As fate would have it, here we go again.

Ben Simmons will ACTUALLY face the Philadelphia 76ers in a game of basketball. After the saga of disgruntled superstars on championship contending Eastern Conference teams, fans will FINALLY get to see both of these teams in action. The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Sixers in preseason game tonight at 7:30 pm EST on NBA TV.

We’ve got a nationally broadcasted preseason game people!

Ben Simmons chose to sit out the entire 2021-22 season after he demanded a trade from the Sixers last year. He was traded to the Nets in a package that gave Philadelphia James Harden in February. Even after Ben Simmons was traded he didn’t appear in a single game for the Nets due to a nagging back injury and mental health concerns. Simmons underwent microdiscectomy procedure in May and has stated that he is ready to go play ball. In the midst of his breakup with the Sixers, the team reached a settlement agreement with Simmons to retain $20 million that was withheld from him after he didn’t appear in games last season.

The Sixers are looking to build upon their new relationship between Joel Embiid and James Harden after a disappointing second round playoff exit to the Miami Heat last year.

We’ll see if Ben Simmons is ready to face his problems head on tonight.

