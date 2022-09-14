LAPD Puts Pawn Shops On Alert After Murder Of PnB Rock

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

PnB Rock was senselessly shot and killed while dining inside a known Los Angeles soul food establishment, and the assailant reportedly made off with some of Rock’s belongings. LAPD put out a call to local pawn shops and stepped up their investigation to bring PnB Rock’s killer to justice.

TMZ reports that LAPD officials put out an alert to local pawn shops to keep an eye out for anything that was previously owned by PnB Rock. According to the outlet, police obtained surveillance footage of the robbery and shooting from inside Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in South Los Angeles.

We’re told investigators contacted numerous pawn shops in the area, asking them to alert cops if anyone tries to make a buck off the stolen pieces. The theory is that the murderer would want to get rid of the jewelry quick … otherwise, it would directly link him to the crime.

Police feel they are close to identifying a suspect in the case.

