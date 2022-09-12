Oprah Stuns In A Sequin Brandon Maxwell Dress At The Toronto Film Festival

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Media mogul Oprah attended the Toronto Film Festival draped in a silver, sequin Brandon Maxwell dress.

Red-Carpet Ready

Please don’t sleep on our girl Oprah! The icon is still out here slaying in these streets! She showed up and showed out at the Toronto Film Festival, rocking a floor-length Brandon Maxwell ensemble. The dress featured long sleeves and a collar. It buttoned down in the front and cinched at the waist. Oprah accessorized her look with a silver clutch, diamond drop earrings, a massive diamond ring, and silver pointy-toe shoes. Her silver-framed eyeglasses added a sophisticated touch, and she wore her hair half up and half down.

The 68-year-old media icon shared her stylish red-carpet moment on her Instagram. She wore the striking ensemble to the premiere of her upcoming documentary Sidney which is about the late actor, film director, and diplomat Sidney Poitier. She captioned her video with, “After years of working on the Sidney Poitier documentary, we finally got to show it to an audience at @tiff_net! We spoke his name, we celebrated his incredible life, we ugly cried, and we gave his extraordinary daughters a well-deserved standing ovation for letting us show the world how much we love him. I can’t say this enough: It’s one of the great honors of my life to produce the documentary #Sidney, premiering September 23 in theaters and streaming on @appletvplus. #TIFF22“

In the video, you can witness Oprah admiring her dress by saying, “I’m wearing a little Brandon Maxwell glitter number that I found. And I got to tell you, I feel good in it. It’s doing good.”

And she looks good in it! Are you feeling this getup on Oprah?

DON’T MISS…

Oprah Gifted Amanda Gorman With The Jewels She Wore To The 46th Inauguration

Check Out 5 Times Oprah Winfrey Slayed The Red Carpet

Rihanna, Beyoncé, Oprah, & Kamala Harris Make Forbes’ List For The World’s Most Powerful Women

Oprah Stuns In A Sequin Brandon Maxwell Dress At The Toronto Film Festival was originally published on hellobeautiful.com