WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Join Urban 1 Philadelphia for a day of empowerment and self-expression, Celebrating Sisterhood on Sunday, October 23rd at the Hilton Philadelphia on City Ave. Participate in engaging conversations, workshops dedicated to Health and Wellness, and interactive experiences. With guest speakers Tamar Braxton, Erica Campbell and Shelia E., you are sure to leave with a refreshed mind, body and soul!!!