Netflix just released a teaser for its upcoming film Slumberland and it’s far from a snoozer!

The Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire & Mockingjay) directed film is based on a classic newspaper comic strip by Winsor McCay called Little Nemo In Slumberland.

Slumberland takes audiences to a magical new place, a dreamworld where precocious Nemo (Marlow Barkley) and her eccentric companion Flip (Jason Momoa) embark on the adventure of a lifetime. After her father Peter is unexpectedly lost at sea, young Nemo’s idyllic Pacific Northwest existence is completely upended when she is sent to live in the city with her well-meaning but deeply awkward uncle Phillip. Her new school and new routine are challenging by day but at night, a secret map to the fantastical world of Slumberland connects Nemo to Flip , a rough-around-the-edges but lovable outlaw who quickly becomes her partner and guide. She and Flip soon find themselves on an incredible journey traversing dreams and fleeing nightmares, where Nemo begins to hope that she will be reunited with her father once again.

Watch the official teaser here.

Starring alongside Momoa and Barkley are Chris O’Dowd, Kyle Chandler, Weruche Opia, India de Beaufort and Humberly Gonzalez.

Slumberland was written by David Guion and Michael Handyman. Francis Lawrence not only directed the film but he also served as a producer with Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and David Ready.

We were not only blessed with the official teaser for the film, but we also got some behind the scene shots and stills. Take a look at them below.

Slumberland will be available to stream on Netflix Thanksgiving Day, November 18. Let us know what you think about the trailer in the comments!

Jason Momoa Shows How Magical He Is In The Teaser For Netflix’s ‘Slumberland’ was originally published on globalgrind.com