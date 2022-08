WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Celebrating Mont Brown Day!

Philly pull up to South West today @ Myers Recreation Center on 5800 Kingsessing Ave from 12pm-8pm for the Back to School Kick.

All of the Philly Goats will be there including other top Philly artist: 2Rare, D. Sturdy, Zah Sosa, D1 Wiz, Lay Bankz, DJ Crazy, Armani White, Rocky, LGP Qua, D4M Sloan and so many more!

See you there Philly!