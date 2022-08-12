Rihanna ‘Embracing’ Her Body, Not In Rush To Lose Baby Weight

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

US Weekly says a source has revealed that Rihanna is continuing to do pregnancy her way. The singer and fashion mogul is not in a rush to lose the baby weight, says the source.

“She’s really embraced her body and doesn’t feel pressure to lose it quickly,” the source added. “Rihanna is a workaholic, so it’s nice to see her taking the time to flourish in motherhood.”

Rihanna was proud to show off her baby bump throughout her pregnancy and was often seen wearing non-traditional maternity wear.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,'” RiRi said during her pregnancy. “I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

Does seeing how Rihanna did pregnancy inspire you to embrace your body more?