50 Cent Reveals An Unknown Story About Jay-Z & Beyonce

50 Cent recently revealed that Beyonce wanted to fight 50 during his beef with her husband, Jay-Z.

50 said, “She was on, like, a window sill. We was in Vegas.”

He continued, “She jumped out, she was like [pulls a confrontational face]. And I’m like, ‘Wait, what is you doing? That’s me and JAY-Z’s stuff, this ain’t got nothing to do with you, girl.'”

He added, “She jumped off the ledge. I was like, ‘Oh, s**t!’ I didn’t really know what to do. It was one of those situations where you were like, ‘Woah!’ If you say this to Jay, he’ll look at you and go, ‘Nah, that happened.'”

50 continued, “She came like she was ready! Like something was gonna happen! And I’m like, ‘Woah, Woah, Woah.’ She throwing me off now cause I don’t know exactly how to respond to this. You are still Beyoncé. She brought all of the sexy over with that energy jumping off.”

