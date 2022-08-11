DaBaby Constantly Shoots His Shot At This Pop Star’s Photos

DaBaby is known for notoriously shooting his shot at Lizzo over her booty posts.

Recently, DaBaby posted a couple of emojis seemingly saying that he wants some of Lizzo after she posted some of her recent vacation photos.

Lizzo responded to DaBaby’s comment and said, “HE LUH THIS BIG FAT A** MUAHAHAAHHAHA.”

Lizzo recently went public with her relationship so many assume that her boyfriend probably has a problem with DaBaby’s constant comments under her photos.

Has your significant other ever gotten upset over someone else’s comment on your post?