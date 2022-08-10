Nicki Minaj To Bring Back “Queen Radio” Later This Month

Nicki Minaj’s fans are excited for the return of Queen Radio this month. In addition to the return of the show, she is releasing a line of merch to mark the occasion.

Amp, Amazon’s new live radio app, will let fans call in and ask Nicki questions. As for the merch, fans can access a hoodie and t-shirt at the Amazon Music Merch Shop.

The announcement comes ahead of the August 12 release of Nicki Minaj’s upcoming single, “Super Freaky Girl.”

In addition, Minaj has been chosen to receive this year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she will likely perform for the first time since 2018.

Are you here for Queen Radio? What do you think of Nick receiving a Video Vanguard Award?