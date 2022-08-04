John Legend Reveals Why He & Kanye Aren’t Friends

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

John Legend recently opened up about his friendship with Kanye West, and why their friendship could not survive.

John said, “Well, you know, we aren’t friends as much as we used to be because I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump, I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship, honestly.”

He continued, “I wasn’t alone in that, but, you know, he was not happy about that. And we really haven’t been close since then.”

Related Stories Nicki Minaj Sends Gizelle Bryant’s Daughters Gucci Bags For Christmas

He added, “I think he’s been very open with who he is and his struggles with mental health. And he’s very real, honestly. So I think there’s not a lot about him that people don’t get. Like he’s been pretty upfront with his opinions, his struggles, all the things that he’s dealing with. And I think what you see with him is pretty much what you get.”

Have you lost a friend due to their political beliefs? What’s the biggest thing that can ruin a friendship?