Kodak Black & French Montana Tease Joint Album

Kodak Black teased a joint album with French Montana on Tuesday (August 2).

The Florida native called for Spotify to make a playlist of the tracks when they become available, calling his music “top rope.”

French echoed the message by posting Kodak’s video on his IG and Twitter feeds with the caption, “KODAC X MONTANA ALBUM SHEEEESH [exploding head emoji] coming soon.”

The two have linked up before on songs like “Mopstick,” and “Lockjaw,” during the video for “Lockjaw,” French says the two never spoke. “I just looked at him, and he growled at me. That’s my dawg, man. Shout out to Kodak. But you know, we was getting lit, we was drinking. He live that rock star life. He about that life,” French told Big Boy during a 2020 interview.

