Quavo & Takeoff Have Announced A Show Without Offset

Quavo and Takeoff will be doing a show without Offset, which has added to the rumors that the Migos have broken up.

The 2022 National Battle of the Bands in Houston listed the Migos, but the flyer only includes Quavo and Takeoff from the Migos.

The site said, “Grammy-nominated hip hop group featuring Quavo and Takeoff to perform following band showcase.”

The executive producer for the show said, “The addition of world-famous hip hop act, Migos, to the 2022 National Battle of the Bands lineup is a gigantic milestone, merging popular hip hop with the spirit and soul of music produced by our nation’s finest HBCU marching bands.”

He continued, “We’re thrilled that spectators will get to see the iconic band showcase and a premier hip hop performance with the same ticket.”

Are you disappointed that Offset might not be a part of the Migos anymore?