WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion, Big Sean and 2 Chainz had a song in 2020 called Go Crazy.

Duawn Payne and Harrell James say the song is a rip off of their 2012 song called, Krazy.

They claim Megan’s track has a strikingly similar chorus and identical timing and melodic sequence.

The duo also allege that they passed out CDs in Detroit containing the song Krazy and they believe that is how Big Sean got his hands on their song.

The two men are seeking unspecified damages.