‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ EP Released F/ Tems’ “No Woman, No Cry” Cover

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

One of the things people commented about when the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dropped was the use of Bob Marley & The Wailers No Woman, No Cry.

Singing on the updated version is Tems.

People marveled at the mixing of Tems version and Kendrick Lamar’s Alright.

The man behind it is Ludwig Gorannsson and this is what he does as he has three Grammys and two Emmys.

He is the producer of the EP, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue EP.

The EP features Tems No Woman No Cry, Amaarae’s A Body, A Coffin and Santa Fe Klan’s Soy.