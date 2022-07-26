Fivio Foreign Says Ma$e Did Him Like Diddy Did Ma$e

CLOSE
Fivio Foreign was on the Million Dollarz Worth of Game podcast with Gillie and Wallo.
In the late 2010’s Fivio says he signed a contract with Ma$e and was paid a $5,000 signing bonus.
Fivio says there were no lawyers involved so he just signed the contract.
Fivio says Ma$e pretended to point out specifics in the fine print of his contract.
He is STILL signed to Ma$e today.
When Ma$e asked Fivio what he wanted he said he wanted a song with G Herbo. Ma$e never delivered.
Fivio has a song with G Herbo in the works that he secured himself.
Is it hypocritical of Ma$e to sign Fivio to a bad deal knowing what happened to him at Bad Boy or should Fivio have known better?