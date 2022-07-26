Radio Icon, Lady B Street Renaming in Philadelphia! “Lady B Way”

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Urban One, Inc. d/b/a Radio One Philadelphia in partnership with the City of Philadelphia and the Hip Hop Library will honor Philadelphia Radio Legend and Hip-Hop Pioneer Wendy Clark, aka “Lady B” with a street renaming ceremony. In recognition of over 40 years of contribution to Radio and the Hip-Hop culture, the City of Philadelphia will proudly rename 5700 Block of Wyndale Avenue “Lady B Way”.

“Wyndale Ave. was always ‘Lady B’s Street!’ Said Lee Daniels, Academy Award Winning Director, Writer and Producer and lifelong friend of Lady B. He added “Congrats little sister, so proud, love Lee Daniels”

Colby Tyner, Vice President of Programming for Urban One, Inc.stated “Lady B is an icon in Philly, she was one of the reasons I wanted to be on the radio. I interned under her when I was 17, this honor is well earned and deserved.”

“Lady B and I go WAY back (I’m not allowed to say how far). So, while many in Philly, the music biz and around the globe know her as an icon, I am lucky enough to know her as one of the most giving and emotional people I have ever met” stated Ezio Torres, General Manager and Vice President of Radio One Philadelphia. “If there is someone out there that needs a helping hand, she rallies everyone she knows to make a difference to lift up that person. I mean, yes, she is a superstar and knows more about music than most others in the business but that’s because she knows the artist, the producer, and the story behind the song. I am so excited for Lady B to get a street named in her honor and in HER neighborhood!” Ezio added.

Jay Dixon, Operations Director of Radio One Philadelphia, said “Lady B has done so much for our City and is someone who genuinely cares about people. Naming a street in her honor is well deserved and we hope the whole city comes out to show her love on this day and you know it’s going to be a “basement style” celebration!”

The public is invited to join the ceremony taking place live at the 5700 Block of Wyndale Avenue in Philadelphia on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 11:00am to 3:00pm with the ceremony beginning promptly at 12:00pm.

