How Much Is a Chris Brown Meet & Greet?

Chris Brown is currently on tour with Lil Baby.

Pictures have surfaced online of Chris Brown taking pictures with fans.

The pictures show Chris cuddled up with fans.

People hopped online and said the meet and greet with Chris cost $1,000.

Someone commented online, I’m sorry but if I’m paying you $1,000 for some photos with me we’re making a porno.

Yung Bleu commented that the price isn’t bad for something that will last a lifetime.

Would you pay $1,000 for a photo with your favorite artist?