WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

We tap in with viral TikTok star and law student @iamlegallyhype for legal expertise on today’s hot button topics. This week we dive deep into NBA YoungBoy’s second gun case, Sesame Place discrimination controversy and more!

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Believe The Hype: NBA YoungBoy Gun Case, Atlanta’s Gang Initiative & Sesame Place Discrimination was originally published on themorninghustle.com