Lil Baby Has Teamed With Axe For Limited Edition Products

Lil Baby has starred in a new Axe commercial and has teamed up with Axe for his own limited edition products.

Lil Baby’s ‘My Turn’ is playing in the background of the new commercial, the company calls Lil Baby their ‘brand ambassador’.

He said, “I only do deals that feel authentic to me.”

He continued, “Being an AXE user myself, coming up with this collaboration for WHAXE Pack was a natural move for me.”

Axe’s global brand director said, “When we heard that Lil Baby was a fan of our products it felt like an obvious choice to make him an AXE ambassador.”

Have you ever purchased a product strictly based on your favorite rapper endorsing the product?