Amber Rose Reveals She Got Nicki Minaj on “Monster,”

Amber Rose was on Van Lathan’s podcast when she shared a little known fact about her and the Kanye West song, Monster.

She was responsible for getting Nicki on the song.

She said Kanye didn’t know who Nicki was back then. She told Nicki to meet them at the studio.

Nicki pulled up, heard the track and returned the next day with her verse.

After Nicki recorded her verse, Kanye STILL didn’t want to put her on.

Kanye told Amber, how the f– did you bring in a b— that killed me on my own song?

