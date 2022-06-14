Asking For A Friend: The Stingy Wife!

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from Mario. His wife recently came into a large sum of money and he’s shocked by her actions!

Mario says she received the inheritance after her uncle passed away and used a large portion of the money to clear her debt. Even though she still has a good amount left. Mario says his wife refuses to help with any of the bills! Listen below.

Clearly there’s a difference of opinion between The Morning Hustle hosts, Headkrack and Lore’l so you know we had to Ask The Hustlers what they felt! Listen to the full caller playback below.

