Philly Mass Shooting on South Street, 3 Dead, 14 Shot

Last night was a tragic one for Philly.

At least three people and close to a dozen other people were injured during a shooting that took place between 3rd and 4th on South Street in Philadelphia.

As reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer, police arrived to the scene on South Street neighborhood where they found multiple shooters, one in which who was firing into the crowd.

Philadelphia Police Department Inspector D.F. Pace said 14 people had been shot, including three who died, per the outlet.

“You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out,” Pace said, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

During the weekend of the Roots Picnic, where many people traveled to Philly from other cities for a memorable experience in Philly, in one of the most trafficked and tourist spots of Philly, South Street, this shooting happens.

According to the report, a Philly police cop shot at least once toward the suspect before the person fled the scene.

The suspect was reportedly hit in the arm, but it is not immediately clear if the suspect was hit by the officers’ gunfire amid the chaotic situation.

Eric Walsh, an employee of the nearby O’Neals Pub, said he heard gunshots around 11:30 p.m. and acted swiftly to usher those in and around the bar to seek shelter, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

“People were coming off the street with blood splatters on white sneakers and skinned knees and skinned elbows,” Walsh said per the report. “We literally just were balling up napkins and wetting them and handing them to people… it was chaos.”

Story still developing