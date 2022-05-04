Concert Week! [Pick a Concert & Listen to Win Tickets!]

CLOSE
Listen to Paris Nicole all week and play Hip Hop Jeopardy in the 2pm hour for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Class of 2022 starring Queen Naija and Yung Bleu! If you win, we’ll even let you pick out a second pair of tickets to an upcoming show listed below.
- Fivio Foreign @ TLA 05/17/2022
- NLE Choppa @ TLA 05/24/2022
- T-Pain @ The Fillmore 06/02/2022
- Nick Cannon @ Boardwalk Hall AC 07/02/2022
- Wiz Khalifa & Logic @ Waterfront Music Pavilion 08/14/2022
- Wu-Tang Clan & Nas @ Waterfront Music Pavilion 09/08/2022
LISTEN TO WIN!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Philadelphia, PA metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The “Concert Week” Contest ends on May 10, 2022. Subject to Official Rules.